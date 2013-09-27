BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower UCB SA
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 04, 2021
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.944
Yield 4.13 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.9bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, RBS, Musi & SGBM
Listing NYSE Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN BE0002442177
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.