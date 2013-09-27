Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Origin Energy Finance Ltd

Guarantor Origin Energy Ltd

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2021

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.684

Yield 3.546 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222.1bp

over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, GSI, JPMorgan & UBS

Listing SGX-ST

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Regs ISIN XS0976223452

144A ISIN XS0976227016

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.