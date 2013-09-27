BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Origin Energy Finance Ltd
Guarantor Origin Energy Ltd
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2021
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.684
Yield 3.546 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222.1bp
over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, GSI, JPMorgan & UBS
Listing SGX-ST
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Regs ISIN XS0976223452
144A ISIN XS0976227016
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.