Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India Sep-27 Bangalore, Sep 27 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil tradedata supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 34000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34750 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 113000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 24000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 20000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16600 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 11500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 23000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 10600 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 31000 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 17000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 511 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 230 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 94 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 32500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14900 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5800 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 767 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 810 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 765 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 795 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 960 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 985 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1215 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 88000 2. Rapeseed Oil 68200 3. Sunflower Oil NQ 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 75500 6. Sesame Oil 90000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 64500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 73000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 54000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 61500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 61000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 80000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 67000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 68500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 80500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 90500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 655 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 705 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 49000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 835 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified