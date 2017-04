* Indian government bond yields may edge lower as global factors supportive with crude oil prices, US Treasury yields easing. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.71 percent on Friday. * Cash is likely to remain tight as banks typically avoid lending during the quarter-end. * Bond dealers will also wait to see whether the RBI will announce an open market operation to buy debt during the week after the central bank's assurance on liquidity. * June-quarter current account deficit due at 1130 GMT likely to show deficit widened from March quarter. * Global crude oil prices fall over $1 to $101.80/barrel amid declining U.S., Iran tensions. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, driven by safe-haven demand on concerns about the implications of a possible U.S. government shutdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)