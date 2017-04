* USD/INR seen opening higher, tailing losses in Asian stocks and currencies, say dealers. The pair may open around 62.70 versus Friday's close of 62.51/52. * India's current account deficit, which hit a record high in the last fiscal year, is expected to be around $23 billion-$25 billion or 4.8-5.4 percent of gross domestic product in the April to June quarter, up from $18.1 billion, or 3.6 percent, in the March quarter, a Reuters snap poll showed. Data due at 1130 GMT. * Dealer says trading band for session likely to be in the range 62.50-63.50. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 1 percent, in line with a fall in regional peers, as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)