* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.94 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1.05 percent. * U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. * Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth 2.45 billion rupees ($39.23 million) on Friday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 1.15 billion rupees. * June-quarter current account deficit due at 1130 GMT likely to show deficit widened from the March quarter. * The government will also release fiscal deficit data for April to August, with 62.8 percent of the full-year budgeted deficit already reached in the first four months. ($1 = 62.4550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)