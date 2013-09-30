* Shares in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd and United Breweries Ltd gain after their inclusion in National Stock Exchange's derivatives market, dealers say. * Futures and options contracts on the companies' shares would be available from Oct. 3 onwards, NSE said in a circular on Friday. * "The market lot of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on Oct. 1, 2013 through a separate circular," NSE added. * Glenmark is up 1.1 percent, GSK Consumer is up 3 percent while United Breweries gains 2 percent. * The broader market falls 1 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)