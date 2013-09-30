* UBS upgrades India's Tech Mahindra Ltd to "buy" from "sell" and raises its target price to 1,650 rupees from 920 rupees, citing potential earnings upside, cheap valuations. * The investment bank says the recent rupee weakness will help offset some of the cost associated with trying to increase revenue. * UBS adds that its shares valuations at a 50 percent discount to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd offer potential upside on earnings surprises. * Tech Mahindra's shares are up 1.6 percent at 0431 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)