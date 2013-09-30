* Indian shares fall over 1 percent on caution ahead of the April-June current account deficit, which is expected to have widened from the previous quarter. * India's benchmark index is down 1.05 percent and the broader NSE index is lower 1.1 percent. * Shares also track lower global shares as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, while the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. * Banking stocks fall on worries about higher non-performing loans and the possibility of RBI raising rates one more time with its new found focus on inflation, dealers say. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 3.4 percent, while State bank of India Ltd is down 2.4 percent. * The benchmark index has gained nearly 6 percent so far in September, heading for its first positive monthly close since May, while rising 1.7 percent for the September quarter as of Friday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)