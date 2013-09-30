* Shares in steel companies fall on concerns that a lower-than-expected reading of China's PMI by HSBC may weigh on the short-term prospect, dealers say. * Tata Steel Ltd slumps 3.9 percent, Steel Authority of India Ltd falls 2.1 percent, while JSW Steel Ltd is down 1.9 percent. * The final HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 50.2 in September from August's 50.1, although that was below last week's flash reading of 51.2, with domestic orders proving to be weaker than preliminary estimates suggested. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)