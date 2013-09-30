* Indian shares fall nearly 1.5 percent on caution ahead of the April-June current account deficit, which is expected to have widened from the previous quarter. * India's benchmark index is down 1.4 percent and the broader NSE index is lower 1.3 percent. * Shares also track lower global shares as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, while the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. * Banking stocks fall on worries about higher non-performing loans and the possibility of RBI raising rates one more time with its new found focus on inflation, dealers say. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 3.9 percent, while State bank of India Ltd is down 1.2 percent. * Shares in steel companies fall on concerns that a lower-than-expected reading of China's PMI by HSBC may weigh on the short-term prospect, dealers say. * Tata Steel Ltd slumps 6.1 percent, Steel Authority of India Ltd falls 2.9 percent, while JSW Steel Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * The benchmark index has gained nearly 6 percent so far in September, heading for its first positive monthly close since May, while rising 1.7 percent for the September quarter as of Friday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)