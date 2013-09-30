* Indian shares fall nearly 1.5 percent on caution ahead of the
April-June current account deficit, which is expected to have
widened from the previous quarter.
* India's benchmark index is down 1.4 percent and the
broader NSE index is lower 1.3 percent.
* Shares also track lower global shares as a shutdown of the
U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, while the euro had
political troubles of its own as the Italian government
teetered on the edge of collapse.
* Banking stocks fall on worries about higher non-performing
loans and the possibility of RBI raising rates one more time
with its new found focus on inflation, dealers say.
* ICICI Bank Ltd falls 3.9 percent, while State bank
of India Ltd is down 1.2 percent.
* Shares in steel companies fall on concerns that a
lower-than-expected reading of China's PMI by HSBC may weigh on
the short-term prospect, dealers say.
* Tata Steel Ltd slumps 6.1 percent, Steel Authority
of India Ltd falls 2.9 percent, while JSW Steel Ltd
is down 0.9 percent.
* The benchmark index has gained nearly 6 percent so far in
September, heading for its first positive monthly close since
May, while rising 1.7 percent for the September quarter as of
Friday's close.
