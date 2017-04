* The Indian government's 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points from Friday's close of 8.71 percent, on strong buying interest from banks at the end of the quarter. * Lenders tend to keep bond prices higher as they value their holdings for the quarter at the day-end price. * Call rates rose to 10/10.05 percent from 9.45/9.50 percent at close on Friday, as lenders prefer to hold higher capital for the balance sheet closing. * Bond dealers are waiting to see whether the central bank will announce open market operations during the week to buy debt after its assurance on liquidity. * June quarter current account deficit due at 1130 GMT. It is likely to show deficit widened from the March quarter. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)