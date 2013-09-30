Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kering

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.703

Yield 1.938 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.8bp

over the OBL#167

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, HSBC, MUSI, Natixis, SG CIB & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

