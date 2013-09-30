BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Post AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 09, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.205
Yield 1.667 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.7bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
ISIN XS0977500767
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 09, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.277
Yield 2.834 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.6bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
ISIN XS0977496636
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, MS & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .