Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Transurban Group

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2020

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.304

Reoffer price 99.304

Yield 2.61 pct

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody')

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0977502110

Data supplied by International Insider.