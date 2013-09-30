BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Transurban Group
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2020
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.304
Reoffer price 99.304
Yield 2.61 pct
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody')
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0977502110
Data supplied by International Insider.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .