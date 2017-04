* Indian government bond yields are likely to ease 10-12 basis points in early trades as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces open market purchase of bonds to help liquidity. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.77 percent on Monday. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Oct. 4, its first auction of the fiscal second half. * However, fiscal deficit remains a matter of concern with the gap reaching 75 percent of the full year target in April-August. * The RBI set a limit of 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) for the government to borrow from the central bank under ways and means advances for the October-March period, it said on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)