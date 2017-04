* USD/INR likely to open flattish around 62.65 levels versus Monday's close of 62.60/61. * June quarter current account deficit comes in slightly better than estimates, but largely priced in by market. * Fiscal deficit concerns are back to the fore with the gap reaching nearly 75 pct of the full-year target for the April-to-August period. * Dealer tips pair in 62.40-63 range in session. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.6 pct, pointing to a positive onshore stock opening. * The dollar firmed against a basket of other major currencies as well as the yen on Tuesday as investors kept a close eye on Washington ahead of a midnight deadline after which much of U.S. government could begin to shut down. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)