* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.24 percent. * U.S. stock index futures and the dollar gained on Tuesday as some investors bet that Congress would pass a funding bill to beat a looming midnight deadline that could see much of the U.S. government begin to shut down in a few hours. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 5.19 billion rupees ($82.90 million) on Monday, exchange data shows. * India's current account deficit grew less than expected in the June quarter and is tipped to ease in coming months as a pick-up in exports and lower gold imports improve the trade balance, offering relief to the battered rupee. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. * Also on watch, India Manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT and India September auto sales. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)