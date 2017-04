* Shares in Tata Communications Ltd gain 4.3 percent after South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy the company's unlisted local unit, Neotel, in a potential $590 million deal. * Acquiring Neotel would be a major boost to Vodacom's ambitions to grow its data business in Africa's largest economy. * "Every US$100 mn of deal equity value adds `15/share to fair value. However, we add a conservative `30/share and raise our target price to `250 and reiterate BUY," Kotak said in a report on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)