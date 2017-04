* Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares fall 1.2 percent after its parent company Unilever warned on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter, dealers said. * Unilever expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)