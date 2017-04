* Indian shares rise after a lower-than-expected June quarter current account gap boosts sentiment, though a U.S. government shutdown continues to weigh. * The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index gain 0.3 percent each. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gain 3.1 percent on higher-than-expected sales in September. * Tata Communications Ltd gains 4.3 percent after South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy Tata's unlisted local unit, Neotel, in a potential $590 million deal. * Apollo Tyres Ltd shares fall as much as 8.9 percent on worries about possible high debt after Cooper Tire and Rubber Co shareholders approved the U.S. company's $2.5 billion sale to the Indian firm. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares fall 1.2 percent after its parent company Unilever warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)