* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.555 percent, lower than its cut-off of 9.6947 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day T-bills, the highest forecast was 9.6 percent, while the lowest was 9.5 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day T-bills at 9 percent, lower than the 9.4591 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills was 9.15 percent, while the lowest was 8.95 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Tuesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)