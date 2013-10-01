* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 9.555 percent, lower than its cut-off of 9.6947 percent
at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a
Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day T-bills, the highest forecast was 9.6 percent,
while the lowest was 9.5 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day T-bills at 9
percent, lower than the 9.4591 percent cut-off at the auction
two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills was 9.15 percent,
while the lowest was 8.95 percent.
* The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Tuesday.
