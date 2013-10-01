CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 1 CIMB Trust-Capital Advisors (CIMB-TCA), which administers private equity real estate investments for Malaysian lender CIMB, has bought a 16-storey office accommodation block in Australia for 845 million ringgit ($259.24 million), the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
CIMB-TCA said it bought the building - 3 Collins Square, which is located in Melbourne, from the Walker Corporation. The building was completed in April 2012 and is on a long-term lease to the Australian government.
The building is CIMB TCA's fifth Australian property acquisition since entering the market in 2011. The latest acquisition raises CIMB-TCA's total Australian asset value to 2.4 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.2595 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned BNG a 'AA+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view