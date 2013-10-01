Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute Ag
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 236 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2023
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 97.987
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 754 million swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0224923281
Permanent ISIN CH0211588915
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 270 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 13, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 106.09
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 510 million swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0224923273
Permanent ISIN CH0115967389
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.