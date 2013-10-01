Fitch Affirms Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned BNG a 'AA+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view