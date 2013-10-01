Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.712

Yield 1.936 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112bp

over the October 2018 OBL#167

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Lloyds,

Morgan Stanley, Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings A (S&P), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0978619194

Data supplied by International Insider.