UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian banks' loans and deposits grew faster in the first six months of the current fiscal year ending March from the same period a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Tuesday.
Banks' loans grew about 10.1 percent to 57.94 trillion rupees during March-end to Sept. 20 faster than 3.4 percent a year earlier, while deposits rose about 9.3 percent to 73.77 trillion rupees compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier.
Banks' investments in securities grew about 8.9 percent to 21.84 trillion rupees during March-end to Sept. 20 compared with 12.1 percent in the same period of the previous year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.