CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2021
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.843
Reoffer price 99.843
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1HRVD5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Management board, as Beteiligungen im Baltikum is the largest shareholder in Valora Effekten Handel AG, decided to participate in AGM of Valora Effekten Handel AG on 22.05.2017 and intends to receive at least one supervisory board mandate at this annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)