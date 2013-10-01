Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2021

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.843

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1HRVD5

