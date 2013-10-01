BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of 114.9 mln subscription units
* Manager and China Orient Stable Value Fund Limited entered into subscription agreement
Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NIBC Bank NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 8, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.952
Reoffer price 99.952
Yield 1.76 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, LBBw, NIBC & RBS
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Manager and China Orient Stable Value Fund Limited entered into subscription agreement
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday: