Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 10, 2028
Coupon 3.3 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS0978619947
