Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 10, 2028

Coupon 3.3 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0978619947

