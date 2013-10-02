Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 105.9

Yield 7.572 pct

Spread 32.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

The issue size will total 4.9 billion

rand & amount outstanding 4.652 billion when fungible

ISIN XS0356222173

