Borrower Aktia Bank PLC
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 09, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.557
Reoffer price 99.557
Yield 1.866 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.8bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, LBBW & Nordea
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0979035572
Data supplied by International Insider.