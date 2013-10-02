Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c.
Guarantor BP p.l.c.
Issue Amount 1.2 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date October 8, 2018
Coupon 3.95 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.95 pct
Payment Date October 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, HSBC, ICBC International
& Standard Chartered Bank (B&D)
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
