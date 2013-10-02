Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Eandis CVBA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 09, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.359
Reoffer price 99.359
Yield 2.95 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.8bp
over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Belfius & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
ISIN BE0002443183
