Oct 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW (KFW.UL)
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 100.15
Yield 9.403 pct
Payment Date October 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme
The issue size will total 200 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0973219065
Data supplied by International Insider.