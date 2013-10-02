Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 29, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.785
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) KB Zug
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0224904018
