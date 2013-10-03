* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent.
* The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday, while share
markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on
with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the
country's economy and its debt ceiling.
* Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 1.06
billion Indian rupees ($17 million) on Tuesday, exchange data
shows.
* Outlook remains cautious for October as traders approach what
is expected to be a weak earnings season with Infosys Ltd's
results due on Oct. 11, while the central bank is
widely seen raising rates one more time in the near term.
* Asian economies can ride out the storm when the Federal
Reserve finally begins ending years of easy money, with even
those most at risk, India and Indonesia, holding enough currency
reserves for rough times ahead, according to the Asian
Development Bank.
* India's only gold imports in August and September were for
exporters' use, reducing volumes to a fraction of what the
world's biggest bullion buyer used to bring in before the
government took steps to rein in purchases.
* Also on watch, India's Supreme Court to continue hearing an
appeal to resume mining in Goa, the country's top iron ore
exporter where production and shipments were stopped a year ago
during a crackdown on illegal mining.
($1 = 62.4350 Indian rupees)
