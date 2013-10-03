* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent. * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Thursday, while share markets flatlined as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no obvious end in sight, stirring unease about the country's economy and its debt ceiling. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 1.06 billion Indian rupees ($17 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Outlook remains cautious for October as traders approach what is expected to be a weak earnings season with Infosys Ltd's results due on Oct. 11, while the central bank is widely seen raising rates one more time in the near term. * Asian economies can ride out the storm when the Federal Reserve finally begins ending years of easy money, with even those most at risk, India and Indonesia, holding enough currency reserves for rough times ahead, according to the Asian Development Bank. * India's only gold imports in August and September were for exporters' use, reducing volumes to a fraction of what the world's biggest bullion buyer used to bring in before the government took steps to rein in purchases. * Also on watch, India's Supreme Court to continue hearing an appeal to resume mining in Goa, the country's top iron ore exporter where production and shipments were stopped a year ago during a crackdown on illegal mining. ($1 = 62.4350 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)