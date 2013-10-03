* USD/INR likely to open around 62.30 vs Tuesday's close of 62.46/47, tracking weakness in global dollar. * Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. * Nifty futures in Singapore gain 0.5 pct. * A dealer tips dollar at 61.80-62.60 band for the session with upticks to be sold into. * USD languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)