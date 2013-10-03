* Indian government bond yields are likely to edge higher due to gains in global crude prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.73 percent on Tuesday. * Dealers are waiting for the bond auction on Friday to gauge the appetite after recent auction devolvements. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Oct. 4, its first auction of the fiscal second half. * However, fiscal deficit remains a matter of concern with the gap reaching 75 percent of the full-year target during the April-August period. * Crude oil prices ended with their largest gain in two weeks on Wednesday following news that TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up by the end of the year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)