* USD/INR drops to a near 1-week low, tracking global dollar weakness. The pair is at 62.13/15, 62.05 intraday low, versus Tuesday's close of 62.46/47. * "The market is looking at the overall behaviour of the USD and the developments in the US," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. * A dealer tips dollar in a 61.80-62.60 band for the session with upticks to be sold into. * USD languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on, while positive developments in Italian politics and a watchful but patient European Central Bank helped lift the euro. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)