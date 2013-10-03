* Indian government bond yields edged lower in early trade on Thursday tailing gains in INR. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was lower at 8.69 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.73 percent. * Indian markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. * Rupee, which gained on global dollar weakness, will be watched for cues. * The 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) bond auction supply due on Friday, the first auction of the fiscal second half, will weigh mildly on sentiments. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)