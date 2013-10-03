* The negative spread between India's 2-, 10-year OIS spread since mid-July is "unlikely to persist" and will widen towards 20 basis points (bps) over the medium term from negative 8 bps currently, DBS says. * The disinversion will come as DBS expects the Reserve Bank of India to cut the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 50 bps by the end of the first quarter of 2014, as the central bank continues to reverse its mid-July cash-tightening steps. * The drop in the MSF rate should nudge the interbank rate and front-end OIS rate lower even as 10-year OIS rate stays relatively flat, it says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)