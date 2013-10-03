* Indian shares rise nearly 1 percent, led by gains in technology shares as brokers raise the sector's earnings estimates, citing higher demand from the United States and Europe. * The benchmark BSE index is up 0.98 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.1 percent. * Among IT shares, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 3.1 percent, Tech Mahindra Ltd gains 3.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd is up 0.6 percent. * Shares also track higher regional peers, which are seen finding comfort in expectations that major central banks might have to stay super-loose for longer. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)