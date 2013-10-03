BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi to further issue us$200 million 8.25% senior notes
* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019
Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Invesrment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 105.645
Payment Date October 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
Data supplied by International Insider.
