* The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 6 basis points to 8.67 percent from Tuesday's close, tracking gains in the rupee. * Bonds also get support after the RBI set minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee government debt auction on Friday that were lower than in recent sales. * When primary dealers bid for lower underwriting commissions, it typically signals expectations of stronger appetite for bonds. * India's finance minister may have to slice at least 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) from government spending to prevent a budget blow-out, which could threaten to send the country's credit rating into "junk" status, two ministry officials said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)