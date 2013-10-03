Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.90 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.044

Reoffer price 99.044

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

ISIN XS0979456752

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.90 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 88 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 88 basis points

ISIN XS0979457305

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

