By Dominic Elliott

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is one of several banks trying to apply the paradox of choice to emerging Europe. The Italian lender has lobbed in a bid for Poland's Bank BGZ BGZ.WA as it concentrates investment in just four central and eastern European countries. Buying BGZ would add about 9 billion euros to UniCredit's Polish assets, putting its balance sheet almost on a par with current domestic market leader PKO's 46 billion euros.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is also getting in on the less-is-more act. New chief executive Karl Sevelda plans to focus on five core foreign markets. The bank has operations in 17 countries outside Austria.

A crash diet approach in the region is the right one, after the scattergun-approach of years past crashed on the financial crisis. Much of the banking industry promises utility-like returns at best over the coming years, and by contrast the possibility of growth in emerging Europe now looks like a rare bright spot.

The snag is that western banks' favoured eastern markets overlap to a large degree. UniCredit wants to grow in Russia, the Czech Republic and Poland – as does Raiffeisen. Raiffeisen also has ambitions in Romania, but then so does Societe Generale, which also wants to widen its Russian footprint.

That's hardly surprising: those markets carry the best prospects for economic growth and have lower credit risk. By the same token, few banks want to grow in Hungary or Croatia, which will likely drag on the profitability of Austrian banks in the second half of this year, according to ratings agency Fitch.

Serbia and Ukraine are also unappealing, with non-performing loans last year above 30 percent. Unsurprisingly, UniCredit is sounding out investors over a potential sale of its banking operations in Ukraine, although it has yet to take a final decision on whether to exit the country altogether.

Regulatory risk is another factor that has ruled some countries out of the running. Hungary and Slovakia, for instance, have imposed levies on banks. Lenders operating in Hungary also face losses from mortgages made in foreign currencies.

Banks are now more discerning and have identified the most attractive European markets. But as they fight for pieces of the same turf, the juicy returns they seek may prove hard to come by.

