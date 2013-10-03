Oct 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 80 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 330 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0979585055

ISIN XS0907334949

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.