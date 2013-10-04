* USD/INR likely to open flattish around Thursday's close of 61.735/745. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 percent. * "There seems to be no major demand in the market. The only thing to watch is when oil companies come in to buy dollars to repay RBI," says a dealer. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61.20-62.20 band for the session; headed for a 4th weekly loss out of 5. * Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline drawn from the May low. See * EUR started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month lows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)