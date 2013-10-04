* USD/INR likely to open flattish around Thursday's
close of 61.735/745.
* Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.4 percent.
* "There seems to be no major demand in the market. The only
thing to watch is when oil companies come in to buy dollars to
repay RBI," says a dealer.
* The pair is likely to trade in the 61.20-62.20 band for the
session; headed for a 4th weekly loss out of 5.
* Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline
drawn from the May low. See
* EUR started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance
of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session
thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a
U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month
lows.
