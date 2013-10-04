* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.1 percent. * The dollar languished near an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. budget standoff dragged on, heightening fears it could become embroiled in the likely struggle later this month to raise the U.S. borrowing limit. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 9.97 billion rupees on Thursday, when the NSE index rose more than 2 percent, exchange data shows. * Indian banks will offer cheaper loans to stimulate demand for two-wheelers and other consumer durables as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tries to pull the economy out of the worst slowdown in a decade ahead of national elections due by next May. * On watch, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at board meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, at 1030 GMT and India's Services PMI at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)