* Indian government bond yields are expected to be lower on crude oil prices and likely good demand at auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.64 percent on Thursday. * Dealers are waiting for the bond auction on Friday to gauge the appetite after recent auction devolvements. * RBI set minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee government debt auction on Friday that were lower than in recent sales, a sign of likely good demand at auction. * "The sentiment has turned bullish as the rupee shows signs of stability. Dealers are expecting the MSF rate which is at 9.5 percent to come down more," says a trader with a primary dealership. * Hopes of continued bond purchases by the RBI are also helping sentiment. RBI said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Friday, its first auction of the fiscal second half. * However, fiscal deficit remains a matter of concern with the gap reaching 75 percent of the full-year target during the April-August period. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to address media after board meet at 1030 GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)